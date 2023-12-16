trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699564
Parliament Security Breach Case: Know the complete plan of the accused?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
संसद सुरक्षा सेंधमारी केस में अब तक 5 आरोपी गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं जबकि 2 पुलिस हिरासत में हैं. इनमें से एक है मास्टरमाइंड ललित मोहन झा, जो अब 7 दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर है. आरोपी भगत सिंह के पेज से आपस में जुड़े और इनका मकसद देश के युवाओं को आपस में जोड़ना था

