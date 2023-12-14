trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699043
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to 7-day police custody

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Parliament Security Breach Update: Parliament Security Breach Update: In the Parliament intrusion case, so far, four individuals have been arrested, but one mastermind remains at large. This means that not four but five suspects are involved in the case. The arrested individuals include Neelam, Manoranjan, Sagar, and Amol Shinde. However, the fifth suspect, Lalit Jha, is still on the run. Surprisingly, he was also present around the Parliament premises during the incident, but when the chaos ensued, he managed to escape. His location is continuously changing, and the phones of all four apprehended suspects were found with him. His last known location has been reported in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, his connection to Kolkata has also come to light.

All Videos

Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
Play Icon10:11
Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
Parliament Security Breach Update: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Take Matter 'Seriously'.
Play Icon1:55
Parliament Security Breach Update: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Take Matter 'Seriously'.
Parliament security breach update: Delhi Police gets 7 Day remand of four accused persons
Play Icon8:54
Parliament security breach update: Delhi Police gets 7 Day remand of four accused persons
'It is their own people who have done this work', says Navneet Rana
Play Icon2:21
'It is their own people who have done this work', says Navneet Rana
Parliament Security Breach Update: Who is Lalit Jha?
Play Icon5:24
Parliament Security Breach Update: Who is Lalit Jha?

Trending Videos

Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
play icon10:11
Who is Neelam Azad, the mastermind of Parliament security breach- Sources
Parliament Security Breach Update: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Take Matter 'Seriously'.
play icon1:55
Parliament Security Breach Update: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Take Matter 'Seriously'.
Parliament security breach update: Delhi Police gets 7 Day remand of four accused persons
play icon8:54
Parliament security breach update: Delhi Police gets 7 Day remand of four accused persons
'It is their own people who have done this work', says Navneet Rana
play icon2:21
'It is their own people who have done this work', says Navneet Rana
Parliament Security Breach Update: Who is Lalit Jha?
play icon5:24
Parliament Security Breach Update: Who is Lalit Jha?
Parliament security breach,lok sabha security breach,Security breach,Security Breach In Parliament,security breach in lok sabha,parliament security breach update,lok sabha security breach today,loksabha security breach video,Parliament attack,Parliament security,lok sabha security breach news today,security breach in lok sabha live,parliament security security breach,Parliament,security breach parliament,Amit Shah,Delhi Police,Lalit Jha,Taal thok ke,