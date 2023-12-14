videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach: Delhi court sends four accused to 7-day police custody

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

Parliament Security Breach Update: Parliament Security Breach Update: In the Parliament intrusion case, so far, four individuals have been arrested, but one mastermind remains at large. This means that not four but five suspects are involved in the case. The arrested individuals include Neelam, Manoranjan, Sagar, and Amol Shinde. However, the fifth suspect, Lalit Jha, is still on the run. Surprisingly, he was also present around the Parliament premises during the incident, but when the chaos ensued, he managed to escape. His location is continuously changing, and the phones of all four apprehended suspects were found with him. His last known location has been reported in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, his connection to Kolkata has also come to light.