Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police found huge evindence at Accused Sagar's Residence

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Delhi Police has got huge evidence from the house of Parliament security lapse accused Sagar Sharma. Delhi Police has found a cutter from the house of accused Sagar. It is being told that this is the same cutter with which Sagar had made a place to keep smoke crackers inside his shoes.

BJP Parliamentary meeting today amid Mps Suspended and Parliament Security Breach
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 19 December 2023
India Alliance meet today: Will they come up with 2024 Election plan?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 92 Mps Suspended from Lok Sabha
Floods, landslides in Tamil Nadu amid heavy rainfall
