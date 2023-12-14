trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699021
Parliament Security Breach Update: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Take Matter 'Seriously'.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
All four accused involved in the Parliament security breach have been remanded to 7-day police custody by Delhi's Patiala House Court. These individuals reportedly arrived in Delhi from five different states in the country. Despite three layers of security, they managed to breach security measures and enter the Parliament premises with smoke crackers. Presently, four of the accused are in police custody, while Lalit Jha, believed to be the mastermind, is currently at large. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Prime Minister Modi has issued a significant statement concerning the security lapse in Parliament.

