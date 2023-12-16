trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699699
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Police have arrested 6 accused including the mastermind in connection with the burglary in Parliament. The investigation is still ongoing. Meanwhile, the sixth accused arrested today has also been sent on police remand for 7 days. There have been many shocking revelations in the investigation so far. You will also be surprised to know this. After all, what was going on in the mind of the mastermind of the conspiracy? To what extent are the strings of conspiracy connected?

