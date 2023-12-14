trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698986
Parliament Security Breach Update: Who is Lalit Jha?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
A major lapse was seen in Parliament security. The search for the mastermind including absconding accused Lalit Jha is going on. Parliament attack accused Lalit had made a video before escaping. Watch this exclusive report.

