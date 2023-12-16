trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699568
Parliament Security Breach: Why was the plan of self-immolation outside Parliament cancelled?

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Case: Parliament Security Breach Case accused Sagar Sharma has made a big disclosure. Sagar Sharma wanted to stage a drama of self-immolation to create sensation in the Parliament, for this Sagar Singh had ordered the gel online, but due to non-payment, the plan of self-immolation was cancelled.

