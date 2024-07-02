Advertisement
Parliament Session 2024: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha

Sonam|Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
PM Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi Lok Sabha Speech- Motion of Thanks Parliament 2024- PM Narendra Modi made fun of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi's reaction to Modi's speech in Parliament is going viral. As soon as PM Modi spoke in Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla became angry and scolded Rahul Gandhi. Let us tell you, after the speech given by Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha after the President's address, now PM Modi is replying. Watch PM Modi's speech from Lok Sabha LIVE.

