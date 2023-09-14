trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662374
Parliament Special Session: A big game is going to happen in the new Parliament... Preparations started!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
In the Lok Sabha, the government listed two bills—the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023—that were passed by the Rajya Sabha in the monsoon session. The bill on the selection of election commissioners is likely to prove contentious.
