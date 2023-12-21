trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701509
Parliament Winter Session: Three more MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

Dec 21, 2023
Parliament Winter Session 2023: Three more MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha. MPs Deepak Baij, Nakul Nath, DK Suresh have been suspended. The number of MPs to be suspended has reached 146.

