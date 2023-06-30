NewsVideos
Parliamentary Committee meeting on Uniform Civil Code will be held on 3rd July

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Parliamentary Committee Meeting: An important meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Uniform Civil Code is going to be held on 3rd July. This meeting will be chaired by Sushil Modi and the Law Commission has also been called for this meeting.

