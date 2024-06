videoDetails

Part of Glacier breaks down in Himalaya's Rudraprayag

| Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Rudraprayag Glacier Broken: A glacier broke this morning in the Himalayan mountain ranges above Chorabari in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. During this time, a cloud of snow rose and after some time it got buried in a deep ditch. District Disaster Management Officer said that avalanche came on Gandhi Sarovar at around 5 in the morning. However, there has been no loss of life or property.