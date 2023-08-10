trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647087
Part of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech removed over Bharat Mata Remark

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi No Confidence Motion Speech Part Removed: During the discussion of the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha amid the monsoon session of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi fiercely over the Manipur violence. During this, Rahul was seen making derogatory remarks about Bharat Mata. Taking strict action regarding this, part of Rahul's comment related to Bharat Mata has been removed from the speech of the Lok Sabha.

Haryana Police arrests 11 more in Nuh Violence Case
play icon6:41
Haryana Police arrests 11 more in Nuh Violence Case
Know Jupiter's relation with your good fortune from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:57
Know Jupiter's relation with your good fortune from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Horoscope Today: August 10, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon6:22
Horoscope Today: August 10, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Congress MLA makes controversial remark on Hindu Nation
play icon0:52
Congress MLA makes controversial remark on Hindu Nation
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
play icon13:2
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning

