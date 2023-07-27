trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641032
Part of Under-construction Srinivasa Setu Flyover collapses in Tirupati

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Tirupati Accident: A terrible accident has been witnessed in Tirupati. Two workers have died tragically after a portion of the under-construction Srinivasa Setu flyover collapsed. In this incident, a part of about 80 tonnes fell, in which two laborers have died.
