Party Workers celebrates as CM Nitish Kumar becomes JDU's New President

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
Nitish Kumar has become the national president of JDU. After the resignation of Lalan Singh, Nitish Kumar has taken charge of JDU. However, its formal announcement will be made after JDU National Council meeting. In the meeting, current president Lalan Singh announced his resignation. He said that he has to contest Lok Sabha elections in which he will be busy, after which his resignation was accepted. Later, Lalan himself presented the proposal to make Nitish Kumar the national president which Nitish accepted.

