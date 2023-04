videoDetails

Parvesh Chawla, a 3-feet Candidate in UP Civic Election is Viral on the Internet

| Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

An independent candidate has now become viral on the internet. The reason for that is his height. Parvesh Chawla, who is 3 feet 8 inches tall, has entered the field with the determination to win the local elections and is showing mass.