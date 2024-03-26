Advertisement
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Pashupati Paras takes big decision ahead of Lok Sabha Election. As per latest reports, Pashupati Paras will not contest against Chirag from Hajipur. Pashupati is still waiting for NDA's stand. Pashupati has not been able to decide his stand yet.

