Patna Civil Court Blast Breaking: Major accident in Patna Civil Court

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Patna Civil Court Blast Breaking: A major accident has occurred in Patna Civil Court. Here, a fire broke out in the civil court premises due to a transformer blast, in which many lawyers got burnt. One lawyer has died, while many lawyers have been injured.

