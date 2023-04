videoDetails

Patna Court issues notice to Rahul Gandhi in Modi Surname Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi's difficulties seem to be increasing. Patna court has issued a notice to Rahul in the matter of making indecent remarks regarding the Modi surname. BJP leader Sushil Modi had filed a petition in the court, due to which the court has asked the Congress leader to appear in the court.