trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643178
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Patna High Court rejects application for stay on Caste census

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is trying to unite the opposition, has got a big relief and the Patna High Court has filed an application demanding a ban on caste enumeration.

All Videos

PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award
play icon4:43
PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
play icon2:16
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
play icon5:11
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
play icon0:49
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August
play icon0:51
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August

Trending Videos

PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award
play icon4:43
PM Modi thanks people of India for being facilitated with Lokmanya Tilak Award
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
play icon2:16
Watch Zee News' ground report from Nuh
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
play icon5:11
PM Modi makes huge statement on receiving Lokmanya Tilak Award
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
play icon0:49
Nuh SP makes big statement, says,'Cannot sport Monu Manesar'
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August
play icon0:51
PM Modi to revert on No Confidence Motion on 10th August
Bihar caste census,caste census,caste census in bihar,caste census bihar news,supreme court on caste census in bihar,caste census news,bihar caste census supreme court,caste census in bihar supreme court,bihar caste census news,patna high court on caste census,caste census bihar,bihar caste census hearing,bihar caste based census,caste census supreme court,supreme court on caste census,Bihar news,caste census in india,supreme court caste census news,