NewsVideos
videoDetails

Patna Opposition Meeting: Superhit match of 'IPL' in 2024, BJP's preparation, heavy on opposition

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Patna Opposition Meeting: After the meeting of 15 parties of the opposition in Patna, the dream of grand alliance seems to be coming true, sources have revealed that the name of the alliance of the opposition may be PDA, after which the contest in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be NDM vs PDA. It is possible

All Videos

SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
play icon8:43
SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
play icon2:19
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
play icon1:6
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river
play icon5:56
Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
play icon5:15
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi

Trending Videos

SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
play icon8:43
SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
play icon2:19
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
play icon1:6
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river
play icon5:56
Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
play icon5:15
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
Opposition meeting,opposition unity meeting,PM Modi,NDA,PDA,NDA news,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Opposition meeting,Patna meeting,Patna meeting news,PDA,Breaking News,Zee News,Opposition meeting,Ajay Alok,BJP,BJP News,JDU News,Kejriwal,RJD,Shivanand Tiwari,RJD News,Mahagathbandhan,AAP,central ordinance,Patna meeting,opposition party meeting,Shahnawaz Hussain,BJP,Modi Ji,opposition meeting in patna,patna opposition meeting,Rahul Gandhi,Nitish Kumar,Lalu Yadav,Tejashwi Yadav,Sharad Pawar,Uddhav Thackeray,Mamta Banerjee,zeehindustan,Rahul Gandhi-Mallikarjun Kharge,Patna meeting,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,,Patna,Bharat Jodo Yatra,BJP RSS,hum bjp ko hayaenge,Karnataka,karnataka win,Opposition parties meeting,Opposition meeting,