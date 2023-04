videoDetails

Patna's Sand Mafia attacks Mining Department Team in Bihta

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

The bullying of sand mafia has been seen in Bihta town of Bihar's Patna. The sand mafia attacked the mining officials who had come to take action against illegal mining. The officials have been chased and beaten by the sand mafia and truck drivers. During this, women officers were also misbehaved.