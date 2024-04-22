Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pawan Kheda attacks PM Modi over Congress Manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Pawan Kheda attacked PM Modi over Congress Manifesto and said, 'PM Modi is scared, it is good to see'. As per latest reports, PM Modi raised questions over Congress manifesto while addressing a rally in Rajasthan. Congress has been continuously counter attacking BJP till then.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Give security to everyone but no appeasement...', says CM Yogi
Play Icon01:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Give security to everyone but no appeasement...', says CM Yogi
Malaika Arora: Inspiring Beauty Goals For Women InTheir 50s - Goes Viral
Play Icon00:31
Malaika Arora: Inspiring Beauty Goals For Women InTheir 50s - Goes Viral
Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch
Play Icon00:59
Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch
Viral Video: Emotional Airport Reunion Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes As Father And Son Meet After Years Apart
Play Icon01:06
Viral Video: Emotional Airport Reunion Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes As Father And Son Meet After Years Apart
Congress counterattacks PM Modi's statement
Play Icon31:36
Congress counterattacks PM Modi's statement

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Give security to everyone but no appeasement...', says CM Yogi
play icon1:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Give security to everyone but no appeasement...', says CM Yogi
Malaika Arora: Inspiring Beauty Goals For Women InTheir 50s - Goes Viral
play icon0:31
Malaika Arora: Inspiring Beauty Goals For Women InTheir 50s - Goes Viral
Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch
play icon0:59
Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch
Viral Video: Emotional Airport Reunion Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes As Father And Son Meet After Years Apart
play icon1:6
Viral Video: Emotional Airport Reunion Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes As Father And Son Meet After Years Apart
Congress counterattacks PM Modi's statement
play icon31:36
Congress counterattacks PM Modi's statement