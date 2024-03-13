NewsVideos
Pawan Singh on Lok Sabha Election: Pawan Singh announced to contest Lok Sabha elections

Mar 13, 2024
Bihar's singer actor Pawan Singh has given a big statement regarding the Lok Sabha elections. He said that I will definitely contest the elections. Let us tell you that earlier BJP had given ticket to Pawan Singh from Asansol in West Bengal, but Pawan Singh had returned the ticket to BJP. After which the opposition had raised questions on BJP's ticket distribution.

