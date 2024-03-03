trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727008
Pawan Singh Refuse to Contest Election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh has returned the BJP ticket. BJP had made Pawan Singh its candidate from Asansol. Pawan Singh has refused to contest from Asansol. There are reports that Pawan Singh wanted ticket from Arrah.

