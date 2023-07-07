trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632328
Pawar will rally in the stronghold of Chhagan Bhujwal, will give a strong message to the rebels!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday. Ajit Pawar has declared himself the president of NCP. At the same time, Sharad Pawar has also made his stand clear to the rebel MLAs. Now we have to see who is the real NCP.
"Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…" PM Modi on Gita Press
play icon2:5
"Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…" PM Modi on Gita Press
'Retired 3 years ago but…': MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday celebrated with 'tallest cutout for a cricketer'
play icon2:20
'Retired 3 years ago but…': MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday celebrated with 'tallest cutout for a cricketer'
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
play icon7:8
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
play icon7:25
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
play icon9:7
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
