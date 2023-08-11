trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647524
NewsVideos
videoDetails

People incited by objectionable statement on social media post in Ratlam, raised Sar Tan Se Juda slogans

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Ratlam Sir Tan Se Juda Case: There was a lot of ruckus in Ratlam of Madhya Pradesh. A large number of people raised slogans outside the police station against the objectionable remarks on social media. On the basis of the video, the police have registered an FIR regarding this matter and are looking for the accused.

All Videos

PM Modi tweets video taunting Rahul Gandhi over shop of love statement
play icon3:7
PM Modi tweets video taunting Rahul Gandhi over shop of love statement
Chandrayaan-3 reaches closer to moon's surface, next few days considered crucial
play icon3:31
Chandrayaan-3 reaches closer to moon's surface, next few days considered crucial
Russia launches Moon mission Luna 25 after 47 years
play icon7:26
Russia launches Moon mission Luna 25 after 47 years
Tiranga Rally update: Every home tricolor bike rally will go through India Gate to Major Dhyanchand Stadium
play icon7:35
Tiranga Rally update: Every home tricolor bike rally will go through India Gate to Major Dhyanchand Stadium
Politics intensifies over PM Modi's speech during No Confidence Motion discussion
play icon4:6
Politics intensifies over PM Modi's speech during No Confidence Motion discussion

Trending Videos

PM Modi tweets video taunting Rahul Gandhi over shop of love statement
play icon3:7
PM Modi tweets video taunting Rahul Gandhi over shop of love statement
Chandrayaan-3 reaches closer to moon's surface, next few days considered crucial
play icon3:31
Chandrayaan-3 reaches closer to moon's surface, next few days considered crucial
Russia launches Moon mission Luna 25 after 47 years
play icon7:26
Russia launches Moon mission Luna 25 after 47 years
Tiranga Rally update: Every home tricolor bike rally will go through India Gate to Major Dhyanchand Stadium
play icon7:35
Tiranga Rally update: Every home tricolor bike rally will go through India Gate to Major Dhyanchand Stadium
Politics intensifies over PM Modi's speech during No Confidence Motion discussion
play icon4:6
Politics intensifies over PM Modi's speech during No Confidence Motion discussion
ratlam sir tan se juda,ratlam sir tan se juda news,ratlam social media controversy,social media controversy,social media controversy in ratlam,social media post controversy in ratlam,sir tan se juda,sar tan se juda news,sar tan se juda naat,sar tan se juda nara,sar tan se juda ratlam,Madhya Pradesh,madhya pradesh sar tan se juda,madhya pradesh sar tan se juda news,madhya pradesh sir tan se juda news,madhya pradesh social media post controversy,mp social media,