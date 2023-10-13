trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674844
People March With Candles In Varanasi To Show Solidarity With The People Of War-Torn Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
People in Varanasi held a candle march on October 13 to show solidarity with the people of war-torn Israel. The battle between Israel and Hamas has entered its seventh day, with no signs of it coming to an end.
