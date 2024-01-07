trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706949
NewsVideos
videoDetails

people of Delhi can get relief from cold today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Follow Us
Amidst the severe cold, today's maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 15 degrees and minimum 7 degrees. This means that the people of Delhi can get some relief from the cold today.

All Videos

Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to overcome every problem through mantras?
Play Icon5:40
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to overcome every problem through mantras?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 07 Jan 2024
Play Icon5:53
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 07 Jan 2024
Top 100 News Today: 07 Jan 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Play Icon7:26
Top 100 News Today: 07 Jan 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Muslim leader Badruddin Ajmal's provocative statement before Prana Pratishtha
Play Icon5:2
Muslim leader Badruddin Ajmal's provocative statement before Prana Pratishtha
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Know Pran Pratishtha Ceremony details here
Play Icon17:32
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Know Pran Pratishtha Ceremony details here

Trending Videos

Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to overcome every problem through mantras?
play icon5:40
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to overcome every problem through mantras?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 07 Jan 2024
play icon5:53
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign | 07 Jan 2024
Top 100 News Today: 07 Jan 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
play icon7:26
Top 100 News Today: 07 Jan 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Muslim leader Badruddin Ajmal's provocative statement before Prana Pratishtha
play icon5:2
Muslim leader Badruddin Ajmal's provocative statement before Prana Pratishtha
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Know Pran Pratishtha Ceremony details here
play icon17:32
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Know Pran Pratishtha Ceremony details here
Delhi weather news,delhi fog alert,weather news,weather news in hindi,Zee News,zee news in Hindi,breaking news in hindi,Hindi News,Weather Breaking,Winter continues in Delhi,Coldest morning,Delhi weather today,issued an alert,regarding dense fog,Delhi fog news,issued in UP,Punjab,Haryana,Rajasthan,Rajasthan fog Alert,Punjab Alert news,weather news in hindi,Delhi Cold,Delhi temperature,Delhi NCR weather,