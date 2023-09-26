trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667235
NewsVideos
videoDetails

People of PoK took to the streets of UN to protest amid Khalistan issue

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
A large number of foreigners had gathered outside the United Nations amid India Canada Tension. After which these people started raising slogans against Pakistan and demanded to liberate PoK. Pakistan has suffered a major setback amid the Khalistan dispute.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th September 2023
play icon5:38
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th September 2023
Know the glory of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:33
Know the glory of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Red Corner Notice issued against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh
play icon11:33
Red Corner Notice issued against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Gyanvapi Case today
play icon0:37
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Gyanvapi Case today
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister comes front in support of India amid tensions with Canada
play icon2:15
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister comes front in support of India amid tensions with Canada

Trending Videos

Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th September 2023
play icon5:38
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th September 2023
Know the glory of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:33
Know the glory of Budh Pradosh Vrat from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Red Corner Notice issued against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh
play icon11:33
Red Corner Notice issued against Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Gyanvapi Case today
play icon0:37
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Gyanvapi Case today
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister comes front in support of India amid tensions with Canada
play icon2:15
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister comes front in support of India amid tensions with Canada
khalistan rally in canada,khalistan freedom rally,Khalistan movement,khalistan freedom rally canada,khalistan rally,canada khalistan,Khalistani,khalistan canada news,canada khalistan rally,khalistan protest in canada,khalistani vs indians in canada,pok news today live,pok latest news,pok pakistan reaction,pok news today live pakistan,india pok kab wapas lega,india pok plan,india pok latest news,pakistan pok news,pakistan pok latest news,