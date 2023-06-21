NewsVideos
videoDetails

People waiting for PM Modi outside UN Headquarters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do yoga at the United Nations Headquarters in a while. During this, representatives of 180 countries will also participate in it. Where the whole world is associated with this campaign of India, political upheaval continues in the country on the occasion of Yoga Day.

All Videos

Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
play icon0:27
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
play icon1:33
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
play icon3:0
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
play icon1:5
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement
play icon8:32
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement

Trending Videos

Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
play icon0:27
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere On Joining PM Narendra Modi For International Yoga Day
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
play icon1:33
International Yoga Day: Ruchira Kamboj addresses at the Global Celebration of Yoga at UN HQ
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
play icon3:0
Watch: NYC Mayor Eric L Adams on 9th International Yoga Day celebration at UN Headquarters
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
play icon1:5
Watch: António Guterres, Secretary-General, UN, says this on 9th International Yoga Day Celebration At United Nations Headquarters
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement
play icon8:32
PM Modi said at UN Headquarters – Yoga has become a global movement
PM Modi Live,pm modi live today,Taal thok ke,taal thok ke zee news,taal thok ke deepak chaurasia,International Yoga Day,International Yoga Day 2023,international yoga day 2023 theme,international yoga day 2023 un,Yoga Day,yoga day 2023,yoga day 2023 theme,yoga day 2023 status,yoga day 2023 theme in india,yog divas,yog divas 2023,yog divas 2023 ki theme,yog divas 2023 ki theme kya hai,Zee Hindustan,Ramdev Baba,योग दिवस,Hindi News,