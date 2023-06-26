NewsVideos
Person trapped due to sudden flood in Mendhar's Harni drain in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Flood 2023: A person is trapped due to flash flood in Harni Nallah of Mendhar in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. A person got trapped in the strong current for a long time and was rescued after a lot of effort with the help of the local people.

