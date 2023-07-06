trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631491
PFI active member Munir Alam arrested from Muzaffarnagar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
UP ATS has clamped down on PFI. UP ATS has arrested Munir Alam, an active member of PFI from Muzaffarnagar.
