Phenomenal 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram bags second gold for India: CWG 2022 | Zee English News

Jeremyn lifted a total of 300kg in men's weightlifting 67 kg category , he created a new CWG record in the snatch event by picking up 140 kg, he lifted a total of 160kg in the clean and jerk segment to finish with a grand total of 300kg

|Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 08:18 PM IST
