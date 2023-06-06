NewsVideos
PIL filed in case of Pull fall in Bihar, political attack continues

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse: Nitish government is constantly being targeted in the case of bridge collapse in Bhagalpur, Bihar. PIL has now been filed in this connection. Where on one hand Tejashwi Yadav made a big attack on Nitish regarding this matter, on the other hand she is seen attacking BJP fiercely. Find out in this report where this matter reached.

