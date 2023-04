videoDetails

Pilot’s fast against Rajasthan govt today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has made a hue and cry against the Gehlot government before the assembly elections to be held in Rajasthan this year. He is going on a fast to demand action against the alleged 'corruption' in the previous BJP government in the state.