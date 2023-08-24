trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652926
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri

Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Mumbai Pipeline Burst: The pipeline has burst in western Mumbai, while there is a shortage of water in many areas of Mumbai. Lakhs of liters of water has been wasted due to bursting of water pipeline in Oshiwara of Andheri. See exclusive pictures in this report.
