Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pitubull attacks a boy in UP's Ghaziabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A boy has been attacked by a pitbull in UP's Ghaziabad. In this attack, pitbull dog badly injured boy. CCTV has recorded the whole incident and the same has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, dog is attacking boy and continuously biting him.

All Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Shares Family Moment With Arjun Kapoor And Boney Kapoor
Play Icon00:20
Janhvi Kapoor Shares Family Moment With Arjun Kapoor And Boney Kapoor
Wife Sakshi Shares Insights On MS Dhoni's Test Retirement - Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:55
Wife Sakshi Shares Insights On MS Dhoni's Test Retirement - Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Man Rocks Kurta Set Made From Sack Bag, Sparks Internet Frenzy
Play Icon00:20
Viral Video: Man Rocks Kurta Set Made From Sack Bag, Sparks Internet Frenzy
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against Delhi HC order on his arrest
Play Icon08:35
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against Delhi HC order on his arrest
Salman Khan: Sings 'Sari Duniya Jala Denge' Song with B Praak
Play Icon01:00
Salman Khan: Sings 'Sari Duniya Jala Denge' Song with B Praak

Trending Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Shares Family Moment With Arjun Kapoor And Boney Kapoor
play icon0:20
Janhvi Kapoor Shares Family Moment With Arjun Kapoor And Boney Kapoor
Wife Sakshi Shares Insights On MS Dhoni's Test Retirement - Watch Viral Video
play icon0:55
Wife Sakshi Shares Insights On MS Dhoni's Test Retirement - Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Man Rocks Kurta Set Made From Sack Bag, Sparks Internet Frenzy
play icon0:20
Viral Video: Man Rocks Kurta Set Made From Sack Bag, Sparks Internet Frenzy
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against Delhi HC order on his arrest
play icon8:35
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against Delhi HC order on his arrest
Salman Khan: Sings 'Sari Duniya Jala Denge' Song with B Praak
play icon1:0
Salman Khan: Sings 'Sari Duniya Jala Denge' Song with B Praak