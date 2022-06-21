Pixar's new movie light year has been banned in some countries: Know why
Fourteen countries have banned the theatrical showings of the Pixar movie “Lightyear,”. After the company declined to remove depictions of a same-sex relationship, including a kiss between two married female characters.
