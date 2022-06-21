NewsVideos

Pixar's new movie light year has been banned in some countries: Know why

Fourteen countries have banned the theatrical showings of the Pixar movie “Lightyear,”. After the company declined to remove depictions of a same-sex relationship, including a kiss between two married female characters.

|Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
Fourteen countries have banned the theatrical showings of the Pixar movie “Lightyear,”. After the company declined to remove depictions of a same-sex relationship, including a kiss between two married female characters.

All Videos

Why is dengue more dangerous than you think?
Why is dengue more dangerous than you think?
Russian Journalist’s Nobel Prize Raises $103.5M For Ukrainian Children At Auction
Russian Journalist’s Nobel Prize Raises $103.5M For Ukrainian Children At Auction
'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar
5:1
'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
5:46
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition
12:1
Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition

Trending Videos

Why is dengue more dangerous than you think?
Russian Journalist’s Nobel Prize Raises $103.5M For Ukrainian Children At Auction
5:1
'This is our internal matter, there is no rebellion in NCP'- Sharad Pawar
5:46
Opposition Nominates Yashwant Sinha as President candidate
12:1
Vigorous power show in Shiv Sena Bhawan by Opposition