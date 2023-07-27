trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641115
Piyush Goyal attacks opposition for wearing black clothes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
After the Lok Sabha, there is an uproar in the Rajya Sabha also regarding Manipur today. Opposition MPs are raising slogans. At the same time, BJP MPs are raising slogans of Modi-Modi. Opposition MPs came to the House wearing black clothes to protest against the Manipur violence. Piyush Goyal attacked fiercely regarding black clothes
Rajkot International Airport: PM Modi To Inaugurate Gujarat's First Greenfield Airport In Gujarat's Rajkot
PMO hits back at Ashok Gehlot's allegation
PMO hits back at Ashok Gehlot's allegation
"Important Moment For Us In The Commonwealth Having India's Leadership" Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland KC
AAP gets JDU support over Delhi Ordinance
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
