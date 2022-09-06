Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco

Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in San Francisco on September 6. The Union Minister is on an official visit to the United States where he will attend the first Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched jointly by the USA and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23, 2022.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in San Francisco on September 6. The Union Minister is on an official visit to the United States where he will attend the first Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched jointly by the USA and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23, 2022.