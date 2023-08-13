trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648418
Plains to mountains affected by floods... Warning for the next 2 days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Heavy Rainfall: Monsoon is wreaking havoc in the country. From the mountains to the plains, it is raining heavily in many states of the country at this time. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert to many states.

