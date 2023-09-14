trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662402
Plane crash at Mumbai airport!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
A case of crash of a private jet at Mumbai airport has come to light. It is being told that this accident happened due to bad weather. Due to the incident, landing and takeoff have been stopped at the airport. The reasons for this are being ascertained. At present rescue is being carried out there. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board this plane. It was told that due to heavy rain the visibility was 700 meters. No casualties have been reported yet.
