Planning a fake sick leave? Beware, AI may catch your lie from your voice

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

In the latest development in the world of artificial intelligence, researchers are working on a technology to detect a person’s lie. AI can catch a lie from the tone of their voice. AI has emerged as a breakthrough in the world of technology, ever since the inception of tools like Microsoft’s new Bing and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.