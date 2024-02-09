trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719626
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Planning was done to spread violence, big revelation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us
There is a tense atmosphere in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. After a lot of stone pelting, arson and riots, the rioters are now being identified through CCTV. Yesterday, the team that had come to demolish the illegal madrasa was surrounded and attacked, and an attempt was made to set the policemen on fire.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers
Play Icon00:45
VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers
Maharashtra Fire: Mumbai's Dhobi Talao Electric Shop, Firefighters on Scene for Response
Play Icon01:13
 Maharashtra Fire: Mumbai's Dhobi Talao Electric Shop, Firefighters on Scene for Response
Haldwani Violence: 4 Dead, 250 Injured; Curfew Enforced, Schools Closed
Play Icon00:54
Haldwani Violence: 4 Dead, 250 Injured; Curfew Enforced, Schools Closed
Know latest update on Haldwani Violence
Play Icon04:53
Know latest update on Haldwani Violence
Haldwani Violence: Security Intensified In After Violent Unrest in Banbhoolpura, Uttarakhand
Play Icon00:31
Haldwani Violence: Security Intensified In After Violent Unrest in Banbhoolpura, Uttarakhand

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers
play icon0:45
VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers
Maharashtra Fire: Mumbai's Dhobi Talao Electric Shop, Firefighters on Scene for Response
play icon1:13
Maharashtra Fire: Mumbai's Dhobi Talao Electric Shop, Firefighters on Scene for Response
Haldwani Violence: 4 Dead, 250 Injured; Curfew Enforced, Schools Closed
play icon0:54
Haldwani Violence: 4 Dead, 250 Injured; Curfew Enforced, Schools Closed
Know latest update on Haldwani Violence
play icon4:53
Know latest update on Haldwani Violence
Haldwani Violence: Security Intensified In After Violent Unrest in Banbhoolpura, Uttarakhand
play icon0:31
Haldwani Violence: Security Intensified In After Violent Unrest in Banbhoolpura, Uttarakhand