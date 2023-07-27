trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641068
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that in his third term, the country will make unprecedented progress and people's dreams will be fulfilled. Economy will also be at number three.
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
More Than 40 Visitors Stuck At Muthyala Dhara Waterfalls In Kerala's Mulugu, Rescue Efforts Currently Underway
More Than 40 Visitors Stuck At Muthyala Dhara Waterfalls In Kerala's Mulugu, Rescue Efforts Currently Underway
Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Sri Viswambhara Temple In Kerala's Malappuram
Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Sri Viswambhara Temple In Kerala's Malappuram
Gadar-2: Cast And Crew Attend The Premiere Of The Film's Trailer
Gadar-2: Cast And Crew Attend The Premiere Of The Film's Trailer
