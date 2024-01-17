trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710509
PM Mo Joins Pooja and Darshan at Shree Ramaswami Temple in Thrissur, Kerala

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Shree Ramaswami Temple in Thrissur, Kerala, performing Pooja and seeking Darshan. The visit showcases the PM's respect for diverse cultures and religious traditions, promoting unity and spiritual harmony.

