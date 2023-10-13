trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674733
PM Modi address P20 Summit after inauguration

Oct 13, 2023
PM Modi P20 Summit Speech: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated P-20 Summit in Delhi today. Several Parliamentary speakers of G-20 countries are participating in this conference. After the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public meeting. Know in detail what PM Modi said during P20 Summit 2023.
