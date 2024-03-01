trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726581
PM Modi addressed Janakbha during his visit to Jharkhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
PM Modi is on a three-day tour of Jharkhand and Bengal. PM Modi addressed BJP's Vijay Sankalp Maharally in Dhanbad. During his address, PM Modi fiercely targeted the opposition.

