PM Modi addresses BRICS Summit: PM Modi said on the expansion of BRICS – new countries will join BRICS

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
PM Modi addresses BRICS Summit: PM Modi's statement has come on the expansion of BRICS, PM Modi said that it has been decided to expand BRICS, new countries will join it. Along with this, PM Modi welcomed the new countries going to join BRICS.
